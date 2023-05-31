Cancer drug shortage raising concerns among Arizona patients and doctors

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For the past nine months, Brandy Ziede has been showing up every week for chemotherapy treatments in her battle against colon and liver cancer. So the last thing the West Valley mom needs is an unexpected problem with her medication.

“I’m getting four different treatments, so it’s very important,” said Ziede. “I can’t miss treatments, so I definitely need to have confidence in the supply.” The 49-year-old from Surprise is one of many cancer patients feeling uneasy after hearing about a major shortage of cancer drugs nationwide.

Dr. Amol Rakkar is a medical oncologist with Palo Verde Cancer Specialists in Glendale. He said more than a dozen chemotherapy drugs are in short supply, forcing doctors to use different meds, change doses, and alter chemotherapy regimens for many patients. “When you’re a patient, you don’t want to hear that there’s a treatment available, and then now, for some unforeseen reason, we cannot supply it to you,” said Rakkar. “These have been the backbone of treatment for many different cancers, lung cancer, breast cancer, colon cancer, almost every type of common cancer is impacted by this shortage.”

Cancer treatment centers are doing all they can to avoid impacting patients, like seeking new suppliers or borrowing certain meds from other offices. But it’s not enough.

The shortage is blamed on supply chain issues, but Dr. Rakkar is skeptical since the drugs in demand are mostly inexpensive and have been produced in mass quantities for decades. “Whatever the explanation is, at the end of the day, we need these medicines to provide the best treatment in a timely way for our patients,” said Rakkar.

Dignity Health in Arizona released this statement:

Along with other health care systems across the country, we are experiencing a shortage of commonly used chemotherapy drugs as a result of national supply chain challenges. We are taking every possible measure to ensure our patients continue to receive optimal treatment and care. Processes have been thoughtfully determined and are in place to appropriately allocate the supply we have, and to provide alternative equivalent treatments when appropriate. We continue to closely monitor and inventory all resources, and are working closely with suppliers to secure additional supply.

HonorHealth released this statement:

HonorHealth is aware of the reports that there is a nationwide shortage of chemotherapy drugs used to treat some types of cancer. We understand this can be concerning news for oncology patients and their families. HonorHealth is closely monitoring the situation and is working diligently to maintain adequate supply levels to ensure that our patients have access to these drugs as prescribed by their physician.

The Food and Drug Administration issued a statement saying they are working to address the problem but are unable to require drug manufacturers to increase the supply of a drug or change distribution.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.