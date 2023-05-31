110 ° Day Contest
Bus Rapid Transit, a new method of public transportation, coming to Phoenix

In 2015, voters approved a proposition to raise existing sales taxes to fund public transit through 2050. Bus rapid transit, or BRT, is part of that effort.
By Sarah Robinson
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:08 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- What if you combined the efficiency of the light rail with the simplicity of a bus? The city of Phoenix is trying to do that with its new bus rapid transit system. “It’s something that the city of Phoenix doesn’t have at this moment,” said Brenda Yanez, a public information officer with the city of Phoenix.

It’ll be a new way to get around. “Bus rapid transit is essentially another type of bus service,” Yanez said. In 2015, Phoenix voters approved a proposition to raise existing sales taxes to fund public transit through 2050. Bus rapid transit, or BRT, is part of that effort. “It’s our promise to voters, to riders, to our public,” Yanez said.

This new system also accommodates Phoenix’s fast-growing population. “We know Phoenix is growing like crazy. Bus rapid transit is a result of our growing city and our growing transportation needs. This is something that can help us meet those needs a little more efficiently than just added bus routes,” Yanez said.

The goal is to make roads less congested while providing commuters with various options to get from point A to point B. “Many, many of our riders solely depend on bus service as their main mode of transportation. These are folks who need public transit to get to school, appointments, child care. To that person, it will mean everything,” Yanez said.

BRT will operate all day on major roads. The focus is speed, reliability and convenience. “At this point, we’re really in the early stages of that design of, how is this going to look in Phoenix. Because it looks different in various cities throughout the world,” she said.

Right now, BRT is in the early stages of development. However, some features the service may have include a designated bus-only lane, pay-in-advance fare, stop-light priority, and level boarding. “We definitely like to work with the community when creating new projects, not creating projects for the community,” Yanez said.

The city is asking for feedback on what routes and features would help you. Click or tap here to participate in the survey.

