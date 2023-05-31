Brush fire forces closure of transition ramps of SR-51 at Loop 101 in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A brush fire burning dangerously close to SR-51 and the Loop 101 in north Phoenix has forced traffic closures in the area.

There were initial reports of a brush fire near the transition ramps of the two freeways just after 11:30 a.m. Multiple fire crews responded to the scene, where video showed heavy plumes of white smoke billow near roadways. Fire officials tell Arizona’s Family the fire, which is wind-driven, has burned about three acres and is fast approaching the Loop 101. There were no immediate reports of injuries, but traffic officials have closed the transition from the 51 freeway to the eastbound Loop 101. The transition ramp from the westbound Loop 101 to the southbound lanes of the SR-51 is also closed.

A public information officer with the Phoenix Fire Department says the wind-driven fire has so far consumed three acres and as of 12:30 p.m., is moving west toward the 101. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as firefighters work to put out the flames. No other information has been released.

