Avondale Fire and Medical mentorship offers students an adult they can trust

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Each year, local students have the chance to get involved in the Avondale Fire and Medical Department’s mentorship program. In early May, those students got a special treat when they toured the Glendale Regional Public Safety Training Center and learned from the training captains from neighboring cities.

The mentorship program started in 2019, first teaming up with students at Avondale Middle School. Not only do students get a chance to learn the drops of firefighting, but the crews give the teenagers a trusted adult to help them along the journey of life. The program has been a huge success, with school staff reporting improvement in student attendance and performance.

So, thank you, Avondale Fire and Medical Department, for doing Something Good by mentoring these kids!

