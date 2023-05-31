Arizona-based UniikPillows brings a creative twist to pillows

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A Valley mom with a love of pillows and four young kids said her two loves just didn’t mesh. She had piles of pillows for every holiday stuffed in the closets and the kids would dirty up the pillows in use! So, what to do?? Yolindi de Gouveia and her daughter got to sewing, creating washable inserts and changeable pillow covers!

The fun-loving mother daughter team started working out of their garage just 6 years ago and has now grown into a 4000 square foot manufacturing facility!

UniikPillows offers custom printed pillows, sewing services for clients and designers, patio cushions, custom inserts in all sizes and embroidery services. They even snagged some high-end clients supplying inside and outdoor pillows for some of our biggest hotel chains in the Valley. At UniikPillows, they are a great group of talented ladies, sewing away, making pretty pillows for clients all across the Valley-- with love!

UniikPillows

Phone: 623-232-8844 | Address: 21636 N 14th Ave, Suite A4, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Website: www.uniikpillows.com | Instagram | Facebook

