110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Arizona-based UniikPillows brings a creative twist to pillows

Bringing creativity to the bedroom is UniikPillows.
Bringing creativity to the bedroom is UniikPillows.(Arizona's Family)
By Jaime Cerreta
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:00 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A Valley mom with a love of pillows and four young kids said her two loves just didn’t mesh. She had piles of pillows for every holiday stuffed in the closets and the kids would dirty up the pillows in use! So, what to do?? Yolindi de Gouveia and her daughter got to sewing, creating washable inserts and changeable pillow covers!

The fun-loving mother daughter team started working out of their garage just 6 years ago and has now grown into a 4000 square foot manufacturing facility!

UniikPillows offers custom printed pillows, sewing services for clients and designers, patio cushions, custom inserts in all sizes and embroidery services. They even snagged some high-end clients supplying inside and outdoor pillows for some of our biggest hotel chains in the Valley. At UniikPillows, they are a great group of talented ladies, sewing away, making pretty pillows for clients all across the Valley-- with love!

UniikPillows

Phone: 623-232-8844 | Address: 21636 N 14th Ave, Suite A4, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Website: www.uniikpillows.com | Instagram | Facebook

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bug spray where it doesn't belong and food on the wall and floor are some of the violations...
Pizza sauce kept past discard date, fried chicken on trash can among violations at Phoenix-area restaurants
Boaters were invited to launch their boats at Pleasant Harbor Marina.
Maricopa County park officials temporarily closed west side of Lake Pleasant
Howard Johnson (left) and Sonia Hernandez (right) are facing various charges.
Trooper in ‘good spirits’ after being shot multiple times in north Phoenix; 2 suspects in custody
According to the police report, Ramos later admitted to pouring a chemical into the coffee. He...
Prosecutors charge former Scottsdale hospital employee with poisoning
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

Image showing music
National High School Musical Theatre Awards honor East Valley high school students
SRP just donated an EV to West-MEC students wanting to learn how to work on electric vehicles.
SRP partners with West-MEC to help students work on electric vehicles
SRP helps launch EV program at WEST-MEC for student certification
Today, the USS Missouri has a dedicated maintenance staff of 25.
Volunteer to preserve history on a trip to Hawaii