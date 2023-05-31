Add an art gallery to your happy hour stop at Match Market and Bar

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s one thing to have a happy hour in your favorite bar with sports on the TV and a trivia terminal in front of you, but if you are looking for a great happy hour mixed with art (yes, art), you should check out Match Market and Bar! Match is located inside of the FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel in Central Phoenix. They have an art gallery and have been featuring local artists for years.

Match Market & Bar

OK, now to the food! Match Market and Bar offers happy hours Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. And for an added bonus, they offer happy hour all day long on Monday and Tuesday. Try out their $8 black bean dip with Cotija cheese, pico and house chips. Another option is the turmeric cauliflower for $10. Maybe you’re looking for a taste of Spain? Match serves up several types of Pintxos, a northern Spain snack found at many bars in Basque country. They usually are a small piece of bread with some sort of ‘topping’ on top. Try a caprese, tomato, mozzarella and basil pintxo for $4, or three for $11. They have a Manchego pintxo with Spanish chorizo and apricot jam and a mushroom pintxo with sweet onion puree, garlic and sherry. Sounds tasty! Match also serves up flatbread with the Margherita coming in at $10. For $12, you can get the Meat Sweet and Heat that comes with pepperoni, Italian sausage, goat cheese and hot honey. Glancing over their happy hour drive menu, it looks decent. You can grab a house cocktail or glass of wine for $6. Draughts are $6 and their ‘mystery beer’ is $5. Check out the happy hour menu here!

If you like it, let us know! And, as always, be sure to send your best happy hour suggestion!

1100 N. Central Ave. - Happy Hour 3- 6 p.m. Mon-Fri

