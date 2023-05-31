2023 MLB All-Star voting opens; here are the nine D-Backs on the ballot

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The 2023 MLB All-Star vote has begun, as online voting opened up for starters to send them to Seattle on July 11.

In the first phase, top players from every team in the league are listed on the ballot as fans can vote up to five times per 24-hour period until June 22. The top two vote-getters at each position along with the top three outfielders in each league will be announced on June 22, starting at 6 p.m. EDT on MLB Network.

The second phase of voting runs from noon ET on June 26 through noon Eastern Time (ET) on June 29. Fans can only vote once per 24-hour period in this phase. Remaining starters will be announced on June 29 at 7 p.m. EDT. Pitchers and reserves will be announced on July 2 starting at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Nine D-Backs are listed on the ballot: Gabriel Moreno (C), Christian Walker (1B), Ketel Marte (2B), Josh Rojas (third base), Geraldo Perdomo (shortstop), Corbin Carroll (OF), Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (OF), Pavin Smith (OF), and Evan Longoria (designated hitter).

You can vote for the 2023 all-stars by clicking/tapping here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.