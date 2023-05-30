110 ° Day Contest
Woman hit, killed while crossing Bethany Home Road in Glendale

Police have sectioned off all four points of the intersection.
Police have sectioned off all four points of the intersection.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:59 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police say they’re investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian early Tuesday morning.

Officers say that around 4 a.m., they got reports of a crash near 47th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Authorities arrived to find a woman lying in the roadway, who was then rushed to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Investigators believe the car was driving westbound on Bethany Home on a green light when the woman was crossing in the crosswalk with a red light and “no walk” sign displayed.. Detectives say the driver stayed at the scene of the crash and that impairment doesn’t appear to be a factor.

Traffic is closed in all four directions at 47th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area throughout the morning as detectives work to learn more about what led up to the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

