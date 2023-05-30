110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Pregnant woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Maryvale; 18-year-old in custody

The 18-year-old fled the scene in a Nissan, driven by his 23-year-old friend.
The 18-year-old fled the scene in a Nissan, driven by his 23-year-old friend.(Phoenix Police Department)
By Dani Birzer
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:56 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYVALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman and her unborn child are dead following a hit-and-run crash last weekend in Maryvale. Police say the 18-year-old man who was arrested hours later was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Police say Saul Figueroa was driving a Toyota Rav4 north on 71st Avenue around 4 a.m. on Sunday when he collided with a Chrysler 300 headed east on Thomas Road. The passenger in the Chrysler, 23-year-old Rubi Lopez, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. According to court documents, she was four months pregnant. The driver of the Chrysler was not seriously hurt.

Figueroa was then reportedly picked up from the crash scene by a friend in a Nissan Altima. Witnesses were able to provide a description of the car to police, who were able to track down the friend and learn Figueroa’s whereabouts.

While he denied being involved in the crash, officers noticed Figueroa had various injuries such as an airbag burn, a bloodied nose and a scrape on his ankle. Court papers also say he had bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred speech, smelled of alcohol, and admitted to drinking at the time of his arrest. Figueroa’s car was found to be registered to his mother, police papers say.

Figueroa faces various charges including two counts of reckless manslaughter and one count of failure to stay at the scene of an accident that caused death or an injury. He’s being held on a $500,000 bond.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bug spray where it doesn't belong and food on the wall and floor are some of the violations...
Pizza sauce kept past discard date, fried chicken on trash can among violations at Phoenix-area restaurants
Howard Johnson (left) and Sonia Hernandez (right) are facing various charges.
Trooper in ‘good spirits’ after being shot multiple times in north Phoenix; 2 suspects in custody
Boaters were invited to launch their boats at Pleasant Harbor Marina.
Maricopa County park officials temporarily closed west side of Lake Pleasant
According to the police report, Ramos later admitted to pouring a chemical into the coffee. He...
Prosecutors charge former Scottsdale hospital employee with poisoning
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

SR 87 is closed in both directions north of Fountain Hills due to a brush fire.
LIVE: Fast-moving brush fire shuts down SR 87 northeast of Fountain Hills
Police are investigating a shooting at a QuikTrip store in north Phoenix.
Man shot by security guard outside north Phoenix gas station, police say
Byers appeared incoherent during his initial appearance, new video obtained by Arizona's Family...
Man accused of deadly shooting spree in Phoenix, Mesa makes first court appearance
Arizona Diamondbacks’ Kyle Lewis heads to third after hitting a two-run home run during the...
Three key Diamondbacks soon to return from injuries