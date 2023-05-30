Police trying to identify boy found walking alone in Glendale neighborhood

GENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police are asking for help identifying a young boy who was found walking alone in a neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the boy was found around 4 a.m. without shoes on. The child is said to be non-verbal and believed to be on the autism spectrum, but no other information is known about him. Anyone with information about the boy or his family is asked to call Glendale police at (623) 930-3000.

