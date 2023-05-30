110 ° Day Contest
Police identify man shot to death inside Glendale home

Eyewitnesses reported a heavy police presence along Potter Drive, with officers centering their...
Eyewitnesses reported a heavy police presence along Potter Drive, with officers centering their investigation at a home.(Anahid Roupen)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:54 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Glendale police have identified the man who was found shot to death inside his home as the investigation continues into the alleged shooter. On Tuesday, authorities identified the victim as 76-year-old Gary Slatcher.

Detectives say that Slatcher’s wife told 911 dispatchers that she shot her husband inside the home. She was arrested at the scene and then taken into custody. But police now say that the investigation remains ongoing on whether or not officers will file recommended charges against her. As she is not currently being deemed a suspect, her name has not yet been released. Police, however, did previously say that the shooting appeared to be the result of a domestic fight, but further details were not released.

