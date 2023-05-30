110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Person hit, killed by a car on I-17 in central Phoenix

A heavy DPS presence was seen along I-17 near McDowell Road.
A heavy DPS presence was seen along I-17 near McDowell Road.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:50 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead after troopers say a person was hit by a car along Interstate 17 in central Phoenix early Tuesday morning.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, troopers responded around 4 a.m. to reports of a crash on the southbound lanes of the freeway near McDowell Road, where authorities say a pedestrian was hit by a car. Details on the age or sex of the victim and it’s unclear what the pedestrian was doing on the highway.

Southbound lanes of the I-17 were closed for about an hour as detectives pieced together what led up to the crash. No other information was immediately released. Check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bug spray where it doesn't belong and food on the wall and floor are some of the violations...
Pizza sauce kept past discard date, fried chicken on trash can among violations at Phoenix-area restaurants
Boaters were invited to launch their boats at Pleasant Harbor Marina.
Maricopa County park officials temporarily closed west side of Lake Pleasant
Howard Johnson (left) and Sonia Hernandez (right) are facing various charges.
Trooper in ‘good spirits’ after being shot multiple times in north Phoenix; 2 suspects in custody
According to the police report, Ramos later admitted to pouring a chemical into the coffee. He...
Prosecutors charge former Scottsdale hospital employee with poisoning
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

Police have sectioned off all four points of the intersection.
Woman hit, killed while crossing Bethany Home Road in Glendale
People in both homes escaped before crews arrived.
Fire damages two houses in north Phoenix
Today, the USS Missouri has a dedicated maintenance staff of 25.
Volunteer to preserve history on a trip to Hawaii
How a Pearl Harbor memorial is preserved by unique volunteer opportunities