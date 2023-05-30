Person hit, killed by a car on I-17 in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead after troopers say a person was hit by a car along Interstate 17 in central Phoenix early Tuesday morning.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, troopers responded around 4 a.m. to reports of a crash on the southbound lanes of the freeway near McDowell Road, where authorities say a pedestrian was hit by a car. Details on the age or sex of the victim and it’s unclear what the pedestrian was doing on the highway.

Southbound lanes of the I-17 were closed for about an hour as detectives pieced together what led up to the crash. No other information was immediately released. Check back for updates.

