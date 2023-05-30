110 ° Day Contest
National High School Musical Theatre Awards honor East Valley high school students

Honoring the best of the best in national High School musical theatre performance.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The National High School Musical Theatre Awards is happening June 26, and there are several Valley-area high school students being honored at the New York City event!

The event honors the best of the best in musical performance at the high school level. Chandler High School took top honors for Best Musical for its performance of Anatasia earlier this year. It also won Best Dance Ensemble for the ballet quartet in Anastasia.

Anastasia’s lead vocalist Katie Stone won Best Vocalist, Mya Cook won Best Supporting Female, Denver Dickenson won Best Lead Male from Casteel High School, and Alyse Negroni as Best Lead Female from Hamilton High School. Both Dickenson and Negroni will be performing on a Broadway stage as part of the award ceremony.

