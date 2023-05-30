Much cooler around the state on Wednesday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Afternoon temperatures around the Valley were running in the upper-90s. However, over the next 24 hours, we could see temperatures drop about 10 degrees. That is because of a cut-off low winding its way in from southern California. The storm is pretty weak and pretty dry and won’t produce much rain when it moves into Arizona. However, there will be a few isolated showers in northern Arizona through the end of the week. The Valley, however, will remain dry, finishing up the month of May without any rain at Sky Harbor Airport.

So on Wednesday, expect highs in the low 90s and around 90 on Thursday. Temperatures will recover quickly as we head toward the weekend, with triple-digit highs back in the forecast. But guess what? After a few days, around 100, we’ll cool back down next week.

On this day in 2003, a dust storm dropped visibility to near zero at Eloy along I-10 just north of Tucson.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.