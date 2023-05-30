110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Much cooler around the state on Wednesday

A cool down is on the way for Arizona thanks to an incoming area of low pressure.
A cool down is on the way for Arizona thanks to an incoming area of low pressure.(Arizona's Family)
By Royal Norman
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:43 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Afternoon temperatures around the Valley were running in the upper-90s. However, over the next 24 hours, we could see temperatures drop about 10 degrees. That is because of a cut-off low winding its way in from southern California. The storm is pretty weak and pretty dry and won’t produce much rain when it moves into Arizona. However, there will be a few isolated showers in northern Arizona through the end of the week. The Valley, however, will remain dry, finishing up the month of May without any rain at Sky Harbor Airport.

So on Wednesday, expect highs in the low 90s and around 90 on Thursday. Temperatures will recover quickly as we head toward the weekend, with triple-digit highs back in the forecast. But guess what? After a few days, around 100, we’ll cool back down next week.

On this day in 2003, a dust storm dropped visibility to near zero at Eloy along I-10 just north of Tucson.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bug spray where it doesn't belong and food on the wall and floor are some of the violations...
Pizza sauce kept past discard date, fried chicken on trash can among violations at Phoenix-area restaurants
Howard Johnson (left) and Sonia Hernandez (right) are facing various charges.
Trooper in ‘good spirits’ after being shot multiple times in north Phoenix; 2 suspects in custody
Boaters were invited to launch their boats at Pleasant Harbor Marina.
Maricopa County park officials temporarily closed west side of Lake Pleasant
According to the police report, Ramos later admitted to pouring a chemical into the coffee. He...
Prosecutors charge former Scottsdale hospital employee with poisoning
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather (12pm) Update for TUESDAY, 05/30/23
.
Cooler temperatures on the way to Phoenix
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather (9am) Update for TUESDAY, 05/30/23
AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for Tuesday, 5/30/2023