Man shot by security guard outside north Phoenix gas station, police say

Police are investigating a shooting at a QuikTrip store in north Phoenix.
Police are investigating a shooting at a QuikTrip store in north Phoenix.
By Ben Bradley
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) A man is hospitalized after police say he was shot by a security guard outside a QuikTrip store in north Phoenix Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting on Cactus Road near Interstate 17 shortly before 9 a.m. and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot. He was taken to a hospital with what police call non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Phoenix police, the shooting stemmed from an argument between the man and store security. A witness told Arizona’s Family that a security guard walked to a car in the parking lot and got into a heated argument with the man inside before the shooting occurred. The security guard involved in the shooting remained on scene. Other information was not immediately available.

