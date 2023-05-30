110 ° Day Contest
Man accused of shooting woman to death before standoff with Avondale police

Police believe the shooting was linked to domestic violence.
Police believe the shooting was linked to domestic violence.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:42 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of shooting and killing a woman before a standoff with Avondale police on Tuesday afternoon. Just after 2 p.m., Sgt. Manuel Rios with Avondale Police says officers were called to a home near Avondale Boulevard and Buckeye Road after neighbors reported hearing gunshots and a woman screaming. Officers arrived and found a woman shot. She was rushed to the hospital, where she died. Her name hasn’t been released.

After the shooting, Rios says the man barricaded himself inside the home. However, officers got the man to surrender and took him into custody. He hasn’t been identified.

Investigators believe the two knew each other. “We do believe their relationship was domestic in nature. So they may be husband and wife, boyfriend and girlfriend, but as the investigation progresses, we’ll confirm those details,” Rios said.

Police are still working to find out what led up to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

