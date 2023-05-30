110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man accused of deadly shooting spree in Phoenix, Mesa makes first court appearance

Byers appeared incoherent during his initial appearance, new video obtained by Arizona's Family...
Byers appeared incoherent during his initial appearance, new video obtained by Arizona's Family showed.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:52 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man accused of shooting five people, killing four, in Mesa and Phoenix made his initial court appearance over the weekend.

Iren Byers, 20, appeared Sunday morning in court for a reading of the charges, which includes multiple counts of first-degree murder. In court recordings obtained by Arizona’s Family, Byers said his name and date of birth, as is standard protocol during an initial hearing, but otherwise was noticeably incoherent as he screamed and made various noises while court officials spoke.

Arresting documents detail his hatred for drugs and homelessness, possibly fueling a shooting spree that spanned southeast Phoenix and a neighborhood in Mesa. Court paperwork said that Byers shot one suspect because he didn’t like fentanyl and because his brother also abused the drug. In another instance, Byers talked about using “blues,” a street name for fentanyl pills, so he shot that man in the head and took off. Once in police custody, Byers allegedly told detectives he didn’t call 911 or help the victims because they “didn’t deserve it.” In total, four people were shot to death and one was seriously wounded.

The victims who were killed have been identified as:

Angela Fonseca, 36, survived being shot in the face but her current condition is unknown.

“We are saddened for the families of these [sic] victims. Knowing that Iren Byers will have to face the consequences of his unjustified actions is the start of justice to be seen,” Mesa Police Det. Brandi George said in a statement.

Byers is being held without bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bug spray where it doesn't belong and food on the wall and floor are some of the violations...
Pizza sauce kept past discard date, fried chicken on trash can among violations at Phoenix-area restaurants
Boaters were invited to launch their boats at Pleasant Harbor Marina.
Maricopa County park officials temporarily closed west side of Lake Pleasant
Howard Johnson (left) and Sonia Hernandez (right) are facing various charges.
Trooper in ‘good spirits’ after being shot multiple times in north Phoenix; 2 suspects in custody
According to the police report, Ramos later admitted to pouring a chemical into the coffee. He...
Prosecutors charge former Scottsdale hospital employee with poisoning
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

The woman has been identified as 35-year-old Georgina Montoya.
Homicide investigation underway after woman’s body found in Yuma
File
Parents located after police try to identify boy found walking alone in Glendale neighborhood
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Kristian Robinson during spring training practice at Salt River...
D-backs prospect Kristian Robinson reinstated, set to resume career after legal issues
File photo -- tap water from the sink.
Arizona sues over ‘PFAS’ or ‘forever chemicals’ found in drinking water supply