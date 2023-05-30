110 ° Day Contest
Homicide investigation underway after woman’s body found in Yuma

The woman has been identified as 35-year-old Georgina Montoya.
The woman has been identified as 35-year-old Georgina Montoya.(File image courtesy: Yuma County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Bradley
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:03 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
YUMA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in Yuma.

Around 11:45 a.m. Monday, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a rural area near Avenue 1E and County 18th Street where a woman’s body was found. She’s since been identified as 35-year-old Georgina Montoya from Somerton, a small city southwest of Yuma.

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau is investigating Montoya’s death as a homicide but has not said how she was killed. No suspect information has been released. Anyone with information is asked to call the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at (928) 783-4427 or 78-CRIME (783-7463) to remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted through the sheriff’s office website here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

