110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Frontier Airlines announces all-you-can-fly pass for fall and winter seasons

Frontier Airlines announced an All-You-Can-Fly Fall and Winter pass.
Frontier Airlines announced an All-You-Can-Fly Fall and Winter pass.(Frontier Airlines)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:42 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Travelers could save money this upcoming fall and winter with Frontier Airlines’ Fall & Winter All-You-Can-Fly Pass.

Following on the heels of the company’s popular Go Wild! All-You-Can-Fly Summer Pass, the Go Wild! Fall & Winter Pass will allow passengers an unlimited number of flights between Sept. 2, 2023 and Feb. 29, 2024.

Frontier Airlines said the $999.99 winter pass is available for a limited time at a reduced price of $299.99 per year.

The company said the pass will only apply to flights and will not include any add-on products like bags or seats.

It also said the flight pass will be subject to blackout dates, which can be found on its website.

The Go Wild! Summer Pass is also available from Frontier Airlines at a reduced price of $499 per year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bug spray where it doesn't belong and food on the wall and floor are some of the violations...
Pizza sauce kept past discard date, fried chicken on trash can among violations at Phoenix-area restaurants
Howard Johnson (left) and Sonia Hernandez (right) are facing various charges.
Trooper in ‘good spirits’ after being shot multiple times in north Phoenix; 2 suspects in custody
Boaters were invited to launch their boats at Pleasant Harbor Marina.
Maricopa County park officials temporarily closed west side of Lake Pleasant
According to the police report, Ramos later admitted to pouring a chemical into the coffee. He...
Prosecutors charge former Scottsdale hospital employee with poisoning
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during the 35th Annual Candlelight Vigil to honor the law...
GOP chairman moves to hold FBI director Wray in contempt over Biden doc
Police believe the shooting was linked to domestic violence.
Man accused of shooting woman to death before standoff with Avondale police
SR 87 is closed in both directions north of Fountain Hills due to a brush fire.
SR 87 partially reopens after small brush fire northeast of Fountain Hills
Police said the shooting happened after a fight broke out, and at least one gun was pulled. At...
Florida police search for 3 gunmen who wounded 9 at crowded beach on Memorial Day