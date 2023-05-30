Fire damages two houses in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A fire ripped through two houses in north Phoenix on Monday night. Crews were called out to a neighborhood near 28th Street and Union Hills around 9:30 p.m. Crews arrived and saw the two homes on fire. What made things worse was both houses had leaking gas meters that were both on fire. Firefighters made an aggressive attack and eventually put out the flames.

Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller said a family of two lived in one house and a family of four lived in the other and both escaped the flames before crews arrived. It appears no one was hurt. It’s unclear what sparked the blaze. Both families are displaced.

