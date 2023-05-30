LIVE: Fast-moving brush fire shuts down SR 87 northeast of Fountain Hills

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — State Route 87 is closed in both directions northeast of Fountain Hills as firefighters work to extinguish a growing brush fire.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the fire began early Tuesday afternoon in the engine of a semi-truck on SR 87 near milepost 211 in the Rio Verde area. Windy conditions then caused the fire to spread into the median, leading troopers to shut down the northbound lanes. As the fire grew, the southbound lanes were closed as well.

Tonto National Forest officials said on social media that ground and air support are on the scene for the 10-acre fire, now dubbed the Red Mountain Fire.

WILDFIRE ALERT: Red Mountain Fire is 10 acres. Ground and air support are on scene. Fire is located off of State Route 87 (N Beeline Highway) near mile post 215. North and south bound traffic is currently closed. https://t.co/Gp3LLzfKfz — Tonto NF (@TontoForest) May 30, 2023

