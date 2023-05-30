110 ° Day Contest
D-backs prospect Kristian Robinson reinstated, set to resume career after legal issues

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Kristian Robinson during spring training practice at Salt River Fields.
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Kristian Robinson during spring training practice at Salt River Fields.(Arizona Diamondbacks)
By Aaron Schmidt
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:32 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Diamondbacks reinstated prospect Kristian Robinson from the restricted list on Monday, adding him to the 40-man roster and optioning him to Low-A Visalia. In order to create space on the 40-man roster for Robinson, right-hander Peter Solomon was designated for assignment.

Robinson, 22, hasn’t played in an official minor league game since the end of 2019. In April 2020, Robinson was sentenced to 18 months’ probation after an altercation with a law enforcement officer, prompting a struggle to secure a work visa and keeping him from playing in official games. Robinson had been able to participate in baseball activities at Salt River Fields, including extended spring training games. He received his work visa last month.

Prior to the incident, Robinson had been widely regarded as one of the Top 100 prospects in baseball, demonstrating incredible athletic ability in the outfield with his power and speed. In 2019, Robinson hit a combined .282/.368/.514 with 14 homers between short-season ball and Low-A. After three seasons without seeing time in the minor leagues, it wouldn’t be surprising to notice some rust in Robinson’s game.

The Diamondbacks will have seven days to either trade, release, or outright Solomon to the minor leagues. The 26-year-old pitched to a 12.15 ERA in 13.1 innings with the Diamondbacks this season prior to being optioned on May 3.

