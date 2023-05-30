110 ° Day Contest
Cooler temperatures on the way to Phoenix

Cooler temperatures for the next two days.
By April Warnecke
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Look for sunshine and a high of 99 degrees today in the Valley. Breezy conditions can be expected statewide, with winds picking up in the Valley this evening to between 10 and 20 miles per hour.

An area of low pressure will move from California to Arizona over the next few days. That will drive another round of breezy weather tomorrow, and usher in some slightly cooler air. High temperatures will only top out in the low 90s Wednesday and Thursday in the Valley.

No rain is expected in the Phoenix metro area and we’ll be back in the triple digits by the weekend.

