5 injured after early morning shootings with pellet gun in Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a string of shootings involving a pellet gun left five people injured early Tuesday.

Around 4:45 a.m., police responded to a shooting near 19th Avenue and Maryland where officers made contact with at least one victim who had injuries consistent with that of a pellet gun. Other victims were found along 19th Avenue, including at a bus stop, pawn store, apartment complex and a QuikTrip store.

In total, police said five people were shot with three of those hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Details on what led up to the shootings remain unclear. Police also haven’t said if they’re looking for a suspect.

