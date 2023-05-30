Three key Diamondbacks soon to return from injuries

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three important pieces for the Diamondbacks, Kyle Lewis, Carson Kelly, and Joe Mantiply, are close to returning from the injured list.

Lewis is the closest, having gone on the IL in April for an undisclosed illness. Prior to go on the IL, Lewis slashed .167/.167/.389 over 18 plate appearances with a home run and six RBI’s. It’s been a rough go of it for Lewis over the past few seasons, as numerous injuries have somewhat derailed Lewis’ career after his Rookie of the Year season in 2020. The Mariners traded him to the Diamondbacks over the offseason, having no room in the outfield to keep Lewis on their active roster.

The Diamondbacks have a loaded outfield of their own, primarily using Lewis in the DH position. Lewis has made five rehab appearances in Triple-A thus far, going 6 for 23 with three home runs. He has spent time working in left field during these games. “He’s pushing in the right direction,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “The at-bats have been consistent. It’s just a matter of him building endurance. My discussions have kind of lived in that area. Build that endurance, continue to gather strength, which he’s showing.”

Catcher Carson Kelly suffered a fractured forearm when he was hit by a pitch in spring training. Kelly has taken 15 at-bats in extended spring training and will take live at-bats on Tuesday. Kelly could begin his rehab assignment sometime this week. Reliever Joe Mantiply strained his hamstring while warming up for a relief appearance earlier this month and will pitch to Carson Kelly in his live at-bat this afternoon and will likely begin his rehab assignment.

The Diamondbacks’ lone all-star last season, Mantiply has dealt with numerous injuries this season but serves as a reliable late-inning arm. Mantiply has made eight relief appearances this season between his return from a shoulder injury and the hamstring injury sustained on May 11, allowing two runs in 7.2 innings.

Both Lewis and Kelly face uncertainty about their role upon their return. Kelly was slated to be the Diamondbacks’ starting catcher, but Gabriel Moreno has stepped up nicely at the position, hitting .295/.331/.386 with excellent defense. With the explosion of Lourdes Gurriel Jr., the speedy Corbin Carroll, and young prospects Dom Fletcher, Jake McCarthy, and Alek Thomas all fluctuating from Triple-A and getting time in the outfield, Lewis’ role is the most uncertain.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.