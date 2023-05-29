Woman, infant expected to survive after being hit by car while on Phoenix sidewalk

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a woman and a baby are expected to survive after being hit by a car last week in central Phoenix.

Just after 11 a.m. on Thursday, police and fire crews were called to the area of 22nd Street and McDowell Road and arrived to find a car that had crashed into a light pole. Three people were hurt, including a woman in her 30s and an infant. Both were rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition. A man in his 30s was also treated for injuries.

While details about the crash remain limited, police said on Monday that they believe the woman and child were on the sidewalk when they were struck. A Phoenix police spokesperson also said that everyone is expected to survive. No names have been released.

The crash remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.

