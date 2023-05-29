110 ° Day Contest
Part of apartment building collapses in Davenport, Iowa; rescue efforts ongoing

By KWQC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:55 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC/Gray News) - Emergency crews in Iowa responded to reports of a building collapse in downtown Davenport late Sunday afternoon.

During a news conference Sunday evening, Davenport Fire Chief Michael Carlsten said officers and fire personnel responded to the building at 324 W. Main Street around 4:55 p.m.

The chief said the back of the six-story apartment complex had collapsed and had separated from the building. Crews also found evidence of a natural gas leak, and water had leaked throughout the floors of the structure.

Chief Carlsten says fire crews were able to rescue seven people and escorted more than a dozen others from the building in their initial response. Medics set-up an on-site triage area but officials did not disclose the number of people treated for injuries on the scene.

The fire chief said the stability of the building is a big concern for rescuers and said there were secondary collapses as crews were working the site.

“Our focus is rescue right now,” Davenport Mayor Mike Matson told reporters during a Sunday evening news conference.

The mayor said rescue operations are continuing and a specialized unit to search the rubble for survivors has been requested but declined to give an exact or estimated number of casualties.

The city said the owner had taken out a permit for repair work to the exterior of the building and that work was underway at the time of the collapse. The city said reports of bricks falling from the building earlier this week were part of that work. The cause of the collapse is not clear at this point.

“The crews will continue to work through the night,” the chief said. “In fact, crews have started to enter the building again to do a secondary search and also start with the rescue of the debris pile we have at the bottom of the building.”

The department is also asking the public to avoid the downtown area.

Police say Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church, located at 417 N. Main St., is serving as a reunification point for the incident.

