UMass graduates surprised with $1,000 in cash each

Boston Celtics co-owner Rob Hale was giving the commencement speech at the University of Massachusetts when he announced the surprise.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:21 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOSTON (3TV/CBS 5) -- A lot of people probably spent the weekend attending graduation ceremonies and parties. That brings us to Massachusetts where Something Good happened!

Boston Celtics co-owner and billionaire Rob Hale was the commencement speaker at the University of Massachusetts and while on stage, he made a big announcement. “For us, the greatest joys we’ve had in our life have been the gift of giving, so each of you is getting $1,000 cash,” Hale said.

But it didn’t end there. Hale also encouraged the grads to pay it forward. “As I mentioned, you’re getting $1,000. The first $500 is for you, it’s a celebration of all you have done to be here today. You’re leaders, celebrate,” Hale said. “The second $500 is a gift for you to give to somebody else or another organization who can use it more than you.”

Every graduate was given two envelopes, each containing $500. And it’s not the first time Hale has done this. He also gave the commencement address at his alma mater, Quincy College, in 2021 where he gave students $1,000 each as well.

