Suspect facing DUI, other charges after deadly 3-car crash in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men are dead, and three other people were hurt after a fiery crash Sunday evening in Goodyear. Now one of those drivers, Andrew Lugo, is facing numerous charges including manslaughter and DUI.

Around 5:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to the intersection of 155th Avenue and Indian School Road after a three-vehicle crash where one of the cars had caught fire. Two people died in the collision, identified as 43-year-old Brian Rose and 58-year-old Douglas Shippy.

While details on how the accident happened have not yet been released, police say officers arrested Lugo for manslaughter, endangerment, aggravated DUI with a passenger under 15, extreme DUI, and exhibition of speed.

