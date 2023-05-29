110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Suspect facing DUI, other charges after deadly 3-car crash in Goodyear

A driver has been arrested for manslaughter and DUI following a deadly crash that left two men...
A driver has been arrested for manslaughter and DUI following a deadly crash that left two men dead.(File image: Goodyear Police Dept.)
By Ben Bradley
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:24 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men are dead, and three other people were hurt after a fiery crash Sunday evening in Goodyear. Now one of those drivers, Andrew Lugo, is facing numerous charges including manslaughter and DUI.

Around 5:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to the intersection of 155th Avenue and Indian School Road after a three-vehicle crash where one of the cars had caught fire. Two people died in the collision, identified as 43-year-old Brian Rose and 58-year-old Douglas Shippy.

While details on how the accident happened have not yet been released, police say officers arrested Lugo for manslaughter, endangerment, aggravated DUI with a passenger under 15, extreme DUI, and exhibition of speed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bug spray where it doesn't belong and food on the wall and floor are some of the violations...
Pizza sauce kept past discard date, fried chicken on trash can among violations at Phoenix-area restaurants
Howard Johnson (left) and Sonia Hernandez (right) are facing various charges.
Trooper in ‘good spirits’ after being shot multiple times in north Phoenix; 2 suspects in custody
According to the police report, Ramos later admitted to pouring a chemical into the coffee. He...
Prosecutors charge former Scottsdale hospital employee with poisoning
After reaching capacity, the west side of Lake Pleasant will be closed to new entries and...
Maricopa County park officials temporarily close west side of Lake Pleasant
Allen Michael Johnson, 34, is facing charges including second-degree murder and aggravated...
Docs: Wrong-way drunk driver was 4X the legal limit; charged in deadly Loop 202 crash

Latest News

Yazzie is suspected of driving under the influence.
Driver in deadly crash had BAC nearly 3x the legal limit, Chandler police say
. Aguilera was treated and eventually released from a hospital and booked into the Scottsdale...
Man accused of stabbing security guard multiple times at Scottsdale Quarter
He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
1-year-old boy dies after being pulled from pool at Mesa home
Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte (4) rounds third after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh...
Diamondbacks open four-game series against Rockies