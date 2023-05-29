110 ° Day Contest
Sunny & warm for Memorial Day in Arizona

A nice Memorial Day is on tap!
By April Warnecke
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:49 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Look for sunshine and a high of 100 degrees in the Valley on this Memorial Day. Expect breezy conditions as well with winds between 10 and 20 miles per hour.

In the High Country, temperatures will top out in the 70s and low 80s with breezes as well.

Wind speeds are expected to stay elevated throughout Tuesday and Wednesday as well as high pressure over Arizona is replaced by low pressure moving in from California. In addition to the breeziness, temperatures will drop to the mid 90s by Wednesday and Thursday.

We’ll see sunshine and triple digits return by next weekend. No rain is expected in the Valley for the next seven days.

