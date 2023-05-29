Security guard stabbed multiple times at Scottsdale Quarter

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A security guard at the Scottsdale Quarter is in the hospital after a fight that ended in a stabbing overnight.

Scottsdale police tell Arizona’s Family that officers responded to a fight involving a security guard just after 12:30 a.m. on Monday. While police were en route, dispatchers could see the struggle in real time through traffic cameras and guided officers to the scene. Once at the mall, officers found the guard, who had been stabbed several times in the hip area, restraining the suspect who also had been stabbed. The suspect was arrested, and both were sent to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect, whose name has not been released, is a man in his late 30s. A 44-year-old man was also arrested at the scene and released on one count of drug possession. Details on what led up to the fight and stabbing have not yet been released.

