Person killed after being hit by a car in west Phoenix

A deadly crash shut down roads in a west Phoenix neighborhood Sunday night into Monday morning.
A deadly crash shut down roads in a west Phoenix neighborhood Sunday night into Monday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:59 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead after police say they were hit by a car in west Phoenix late Sunday.

Officers tell Arizona’s Family that the crash happened around 11 p.m. near 27th and Luke avenues, south of Bethany Home Road. Investigators believe that a person, who’s name and sex has not been identified was crossing the street away from the sidewalk when they were reportedly hit by a car. The driver stayed on scene and was cooperating with detectives. The victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

Video from the scene showed roads in the area were heavily restricted and shut down. Traffic has since reopened. An investigation remains underway on what led up to the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

