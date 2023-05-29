Person killed after being hit by a car in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead after police say they were hit by a car in west Phoenix late Sunday.

Officers tell Arizona’s Family that the crash happened around 11 p.m. near 27th and Luke avenues, south of Bethany Home Road. Investigators believe that a person, who’s name and sex has not been identified was crossing the street away from the sidewalk when they were reportedly hit by a car. The driver stayed on scene and was cooperating with detectives. The victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

Video from the scene showed roads in the area were heavily restricted and shut down. Traffic has since reopened. An investigation remains underway on what led up to the crash.

