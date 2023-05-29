Maricopa County Animal Care & Control out of kennel space, waives adoption fee

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County Animal Care and Control says it has run out of kennel space with more than 700 dogs needing permanent homes. To help make room in the shelter, MCACC is waiving all adoption fees for dogs that are spayed and neutered from Memorial Day through Sunday, June 4.

Those dogs will be microchipped and vaccinated, and can go home with their new families immediately. Click here to learn more about adoption and click here to search what pets are available at MCACC.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.