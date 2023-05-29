110 ° Day Contest
Fiery crash leaves 2 dead, 3 others hurt in Goodyear

It's unclear what led up to the crash.
It's unclear what led up to the crash.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:20 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people are dead and three others are hurt after a crash in Goodyear on Sunday. It happened at 155th Avenue and Indian School Road around 5:30 p.m. Firefighters say the crash involved multiple cars and one of them caught fire. Police said it didn’t explode. Indian School is shut down between North Falcon Drive and North Pebble Creek Parkway. What led up to the crash hasn’t been released. An investigation is underway.

Two people were killed.
Two people were killed.(Arizona's Family)

