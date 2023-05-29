Dry, breezy week ahead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Happy Sunday, everyone! Dry conditions are expected over the next couple of days, with breezy to windy conditions during the afternoon and evenings. Under a short-wave ridge across the desert southwest, we have clear skies and temperatures running a couple of degrees above normal for this time of the year. For Memorial Day, temperatures will be in the upper 90s across the lower deserts and 70s and 80s in northern Arizona. Expect mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. We are tracking our next weather system, which will be a low-pressure system off the coast of California. By Wednesday, it will drift eastward into northern Arizona and gusts to 25 mph are likely each afternoon Monday through Wednesday. This system will also bring a nice cool down for us across the state. We go from 98 Tuesday to 93 degrees Wednesday through Friday. This system won’t bring any rain, and the cooldown won’t last long. We are back to the upper 90s by next weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.