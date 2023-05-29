110 ° Day Contest
Dobson Road closed in Chandler; Multiple hospitalized after late-night crash

It happened near Ray and Dobson roads early Monday morning.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:10 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A major road in Chandler is closed early Monday morning after a late-night crash.

Officers were called out to the intersection near Dobson and Ray roads around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found at least two cars involved in the wreck. Authorities at the scene told Arizona’s Family that multiple people were hospitalized as a result of the crash but an exact number of those injured have not yet been released.

Drivers are being asked to avoid Dobson Road north of Ray throughout the morning. Arizona’s Family First Alert Traffic team recommends using Price Road to the west or Alma School Road to the east. Click/tap here for the live traffic map.

