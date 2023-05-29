110 ° Day Contest
Cooler temps headed into Arizona this week

It's going to be a sunny week this week.
By Royal Norman
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 3:23 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We had a warm holiday weekend around Arizona with desert high temperatures around 100 degrees each day.

Tuesday will be another warm day with highs around 100 before a cut-off low, which is spinning off the coast of southern California, begins to make its way into Arizona. It will bring breezes and cooler temps, perhaps 5-10 degrees of daytime cooling in some locations. There may even be windy conditions at times on Tuesday afternoon through the rest of the day on Wednesday. The strongest winds will be in the mountains.

Not much precipitation is expected anywhere around the state as that rather dry storm moves in. Once the low begins to track to the northeast later in the week, we’ll see a ridge of high pressure building in from the southwest. With that, we’ll see a return of high temperatures around 100, or a bit more, in most desert locations.

On this day in 2011, the Wallow Fire started in the White Mountains. This would become the largest wildfire in state history, burning over half a million acres including some homes in Greer.

