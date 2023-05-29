Child nearly drowns at Mesa home

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A child is in critical condition after nearly drowning at a Mesa home on Sunday evening. First responders were called out to a house near Horne and Southern Avenue. When they arrived, the child was already out of the water. It’s unclear how long the victim was underwater. Crews treated and drove the child to a nearby hospital, where they are in critical condition. The Mesa Fire and Medical Department didn’t release any other information.

