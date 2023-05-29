110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Angels on Patrol head to Mt. Kilimanjaro to raise money while climbing

Angels on Patrol are headed to Africa to make the trek of a lifetime.
By Dani Birzer
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Angels on Patrol is headed to Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money while climbing!

You can support them by donating directly to the hikers, sponsoring them at various monetary stages, or purchasing a raffle ticket for a chance to win a hiking trip to head up the 19,000-foot mountain yourself! The group is partnering with the K2 Adventure group to reach the top, and 5 officers from the Valley are participating!

The organization provides shelter, food, and clothing to families in need. “I said this is an opportunity to get something off my bucket list and to do it for a good cause.” July 14-36 will be the dates of the trek, and all proceeds will benefit Angels on Patrol,” Chief Mike Pooley of the Apache Junction Police Department said.

Learn more about how to donate and about the organization here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bug spray where it doesn't belong and food on the wall and floor are some of the violations...
Pizza sauce kept past discard date, fried chicken on trash can among violations at Phoenix-area restaurants
Howard Johnson (left) and Sonia Hernandez (right) are facing various charges.
Trooper in ‘good spirits’ after being shot multiple times in north Phoenix; 2 suspects in custody
According to the police report, Ramos later admitted to pouring a chemical into the coffee. He...
Prosecutors charge former Scottsdale hospital employee with poisoning
Allen Michael Johnson, 34, is facing charges including second-degree murder and aggravated...
Docs: Wrong-way drunk driver was 4X the legal limit; charged in deadly Loop 202 crash
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

The victim was taken to the hospital.
Child nearly drowns at Mesa home
The boy was found in the street.
12-year-old boy shot in the street in Tolleson
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Fiery crash leaves 2 dead, 3 others hurt in Goodyear
New court documents detail deadly shooting spree in Phoenix, Mesa