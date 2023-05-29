Angels on Patrol head to Mt. Kilimanjaro to raise money while climbing

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Angels on Patrol is headed to Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money while climbing!

You can support them by donating directly to the hikers, sponsoring them at various monetary stages, or purchasing a raffle ticket for a chance to win a hiking trip to head up the 19,000-foot mountain yourself! The group is partnering with the K2 Adventure group to reach the top, and 5 officers from the Valley are participating!

The organization provides shelter, food, and clothing to families in need. “I said this is an opportunity to get something off my bucket list and to do it for a good cause.” July 14-36 will be the dates of the trek, and all proceeds will benefit Angels on Patrol,” Chief Mike Pooley of the Apache Junction Police Department said.

Learn more about how to donate and about the organization here.

