3 Salt River recreation sites hit capacity; roads closed in the area

Hundreds lined up outside Salt River Tubing in the East Valley on Memorial Day weekend.
Hundreds lined up outside Salt River Tubing in the East Valley on Memorial Day weekend.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:23 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SALT RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three popular water recreation sites along the Salt River have hit capacity, closing roads in the immediate area as Memorial Day weekend continues with strong demand.

According to the Maricopa County Department of Transportation, Blue Point, Water Users and Butcher Jones are all closed to new visitors until further notice. The three-day holiday weekend has hit some of Arizona’s hottest recreational with strong crowds. On Saturday, the Salt River also closed temporarily due to a high number of visitors, and on Sunday, parts of Lake Pleasant were sectioned off due to the lake being at capacity.

At this time, there is no estimated time of when the sites will reopen, but crowds are expected to last throughout the day. Arizona’s Family First Alert Traffic shows moderately congested roads at Lake Pleasant. Click/tap here to see live traffic conditions.

