110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

14-year-old boy booked into jail after 12-year-old shot in chest in Tolleson

Police said the shooter got the gun off the street.
Police said the shooter got the gun off the street.(PxHere)
By David Baker
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:45 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A 14-year-old boy is facing charges for his alleged role in his 12-year-old friend getting shot in the chest in Tolleson on Sunday evening. The 14-year-old was handling a handgun near 93rd Avenue and Van Buren Street when he accidentally shot his friend, according to Tolleson Police Department Lt. Lee Garrett. The bullet went through his chest and went out his back without hitting any major organs, Garrett said. He is in stable condition and recovering.

The two boys originally said there was a drive-by shooting and the 12-year-old was hit. However, once police visited one of the boys’ homes, they discovered it was an accidental shooting.

Garrett said the 14-year-old claimed he bought the gun from somebody on the street. His parents say they didn’t know he had a gun and weren’t home during the shooting. Garrett said the 14-year-old was taken into custody and booked into jail for aggravated assault, false reporting and other lesser charges. No names have been released.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bug spray where it doesn't belong and food on the wall and floor are some of the violations...
Pizza sauce kept past discard date, fried chicken on trash can among violations at Phoenix-area restaurants
Boaters were invited to launch their boats at Pleasant Harbor Marina.
Maricopa County park officials temporarily closed west side of Lake Pleasant
Howard Johnson (left) and Sonia Hernandez (right) are facing various charges.
Trooper in ‘good spirits’ after being shot multiple times in north Phoenix; 2 suspects in custody
According to the police report, Ramos later admitted to pouring a chemical into the coffee. He...
Prosecutors charge former Scottsdale hospital employee with poisoning
Allen Michael Johnson, 34, is facing charges including second-degree murder and aggravated...
Docs: Wrong-way drunk driver was 4X the legal limit; charged in deadly Loop 202 crash

Latest News

Stephen Young was the third victim in the shooting spree.
Family remembers one of the Mesa shooting spree victims
Saundra Cole is worried about her fixed income.
Arizona senior shares concerns about Social Security amid debt limit uncertainty
“The trilogy of freedom is our families, our country, and our god,” del Maestrl said.
Fallen military members honored at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona
Troopers all over the state are pulling over people who aren't buckled up.
New statewide campaign cracks down on seat belt usage