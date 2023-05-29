110 ° Day Contest
12-year-old boy shot in the street in Tolleson

The boy was found in the street.
The boy was found in the street.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:26 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A preteen boy is in the hospital after being shot in the road in Tolleson on Sunday evening. It happened near 93rd Avenue and McKinley Street, which is north of Van Buren Street. Police said the 12-year-old was shot in the chest but didn’t say what led up to the shooting. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Police said they are talking to at least one witness. An investigation is underway.

