110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Young girl hospitalized in critical condition after near-drowning at Lake Havasu

This incident is still under investigation.
This incident is still under investigation.(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By Peter Valencia
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:47 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An eight-year-old girl is fighting for her life in a Las Vegas hospital after a near-drowning incident at Lake Havasu early Saturday afternoon. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says they were called out to the swim area near London Bridge Beach around 2 p.m. When they arrived, they found an 8-year-old girl visiting from California who needed CPR.

Authorities say the girl was swimming with other children when she went underwater and didn’t resurface. Family members and the children worked to ultimately find her at the lake bottom about four feet under. At that point, paramedics arrived to resuscitate the girl before being rushed to Havasu Regional Medical Center in extremely critical condition. She was later flown to a Las Vegas hospital.

Sheriff deputies are still working to learn more about what led up to the near-drowning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Howard Johnson (left) and Sonia Hernandez (right) are facing various charges.
Trooper in ‘good spirits’ after being shot multiple times in north Phoenix; 2 suspects in custody
Bug spray where it doesn't belong and food on the wall and floor are some of the violations...
Pizza sauce kept past discard date, fried chicken on trash can among violations at Phoenix-area restaurants
According to the police report, Ramos later admitted to pouring a chemical into the coffee. He...
Prosecutors charge former Scottsdale hospital employee with poisoning
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Allen Michael Johnson, 34, is facing charges including second-degree murder and aggravated...
Docs: Wrong-way drunk driver was 4X the legal limit; charged in deadly Loop 202 crash

Latest News

File
Woman accused of shooting husband to death in Glendale
Mesa police were working four active crimes scene on Saturday
3 dead, 1 hospitalized as Mesa police investigate 4 separate overnight shootings
The Salt River has been covered with a white residue on its banks.
Fun in the sun at Salt River means lots of traffic
Glendale Police are looking for any information about the suspect or the incident.
Glendale police seek man who robbed woman at gunpoint in her home