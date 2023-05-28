Young girl hospitalized in critical condition after near-drowning at Lake Havasu

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An eight-year-old girl is fighting for her life in a Las Vegas hospital after a near-drowning incident at Lake Havasu early Saturday afternoon. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says they were called out to the swim area near London Bridge Beach around 2 p.m. When they arrived, they found an 8-year-old girl visiting from California who needed CPR.

Authorities say the girl was swimming with other children when she went underwater and didn’t resurface. Family members and the children worked to ultimately find her at the lake bottom about four feet under. At that point, paramedics arrived to resuscitate the girl before being rushed to Havasu Regional Medical Center in extremely critical condition. She was later flown to a Las Vegas hospital.

Sheriff deputies are still working to learn more about what led up to the near-drowning.

