Roads closed after man struck in hit and run in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after being allegedly hit by a car that fled the scene around 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning in Glendale.

A witness called Glendale Police to report a man lying on the ground who appeared to be dead. When officers arrived, they found the man near Camelback Road and 75th Avenue on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators learned he was reportedly hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Camelback Road is restricted between 67th and 75th avenues, and the closure is expected to last through much of Sunday morning.

