Maricopa County park officials temporarily close west side of Lake Pleasant

LAKE PLEASANT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County park officials announced on Twitter that they have temporarily closed the west side of Lake Pleasant Regional Park, as it is at capacity.

Officials say they plan to re-open the park around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon. What this means is that the lake will not allow any new entries or reentries until after that time. Boaters are invited to launch their boats at Pleasant Harbor Marina.

