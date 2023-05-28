110 ° Day Contest
Man arrested in connection with multiple shootings in Mesa

20-year-old Iren Byers was arrested on four counts of 1st-degree murder and other charges.
20-year-old Iren Byers was arrested on four counts of 1st-degree murder and other charges.(Mesa Police Department)
By Dani Birzer
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:19 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested after a string of deadly shootings that started Friday afternoon in Phoenix ending Saturday in Mesa.

Iren Byerss, 20, has been arrested on various charges, including 1st-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder and is being held with no bond. Byers is also connected to a Phoenix homicide that happened on the same day as the overnight shootings in Mesa.

During the shootings, three were killed and one person was hospitalized. Officers were able to find at least one shell casing from the scene and found a match to another shell casing used in a Phoenix homicide on Friday afternoon, just before 3 p.m.

Investigators also located video surveillance footage from a nearby Circle K, light rail and a home nearby. Byers was seen in all videos and was later found near 118 N. Extension and arrested on a misdemeanor charge of trespassing. During his arrest, he told officers he was responsible for all shootings and where they could find the clothes and gun he used during the incidents.

