Impaired teen caused deadly hit-and-run crash in Maryvale, police say

Police said Saul Figueroa ran the red light at 71st Avenue and Thomas.
Police said Saul Figueroa ran the red light at 71st Avenue and Thomas.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 3:29 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An 18-year-old man was impaired when he ran a red light and caused a deadly crash before driving off in Maryvale on Sunday morning, according to police. Investigators said Saul Figueroa was heading north on 71st Avenue when he didn’t stop for a red light at Thomas Road and plowed into another vehicle around 4 a.m. The passenger in the other vehicle, 23-year-old Rubi Lopez Lopez, was found lying on the road. She died at the scene. Her driver wasn’t seriously hurt.

Police said Figueroa got into another uninvolved car and took off. Officers interviewed witnesses and tracked down Figueroa to his home, where he was arrested. Investigators believe he was impaired when he caused the crash. The teen was booked into jail on manslaughter charges.

