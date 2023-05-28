Hot Holiday Weekend across Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Memorial Day weekend will be a warm one, but temperatures are right around where they should be for this time of the year. Our normal temperature for this time is 99 degrees.

Sunday we are forecasting a high of 98 degrees and 99 degrees Monday. The beginning of the week looks to be the warmest before below normal temperatures will pop into the forecast. A ridge of high pressure will create this warming trend the next few days.

By the middle of the week, a closed low will drop down California and should bring breezy to windy conditions across Arizona. The system will eventually move eastward and as it does so, temperatures will drop a few degrees. Wednesday and Thursday we are looking at high temperatures around 92 degrees before rebounding to the upper 90s by the start of the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.