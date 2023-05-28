Family assaulted overnight in the Litchfield Park area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after a family was assaulted overnight in the Litchfield Park area just after midnight early Sunday morning.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of an assault in a home near 127th Avenue and Orange Drive. When deputies arrived, they found a man, two women and a child with multiple wounds. The suspect was still inside and deputies arrested them.

The man died from his injuries at the scene and one woman was taken to the hospital for potentially life-threatening injuries. The other woman and the child were taken for minor injuries. Investigators are working to learn more, and no further details are available.\

Police were called to a home near 127th Avenue and Orange Road where they found a suspect had killed a man and critically injured a woman. (Arizona's Family)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.