Family assaulted overnight in the Litchfield Park area

The man died from his injuries.
The man died from his injuries.(MGN)
By Dani Birzer
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:35 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after a family was assaulted overnight in the Litchfield Park area just after midnight early Sunday morning.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of an assault in a home near 127th Avenue and Orange Drive. When deputies arrived, they found a man, two women and a child with multiple wounds. The suspect was still inside and deputies arrested them.

The man died from his injuries at the scene and one woman was taken to the hospital for potentially life-threatening injuries. The other woman and the child were taken for minor injuries. Investigators are working to learn more, and no further details are available.\

Police were called to a home near 127th Avenue and Orange Road where they found a suspect had...
Police were called to a home near 127th Avenue and Orange Road where they found a suspect had killed a man and critically injured a woman.(Arizona's Family)

