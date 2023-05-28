Cooler temperatures on their way

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Sunday! Another area of low pressure located over Nevada continues to impact our weather here in AZ. That has been keeping temperatures pretty seasonal which means highs in the upper-90s for the deserts. We’ve also seen some breezes at times and likely will see more of the same through the weekend.

Another low will drop down from the Pacific Coast and center up around San Francisco by late in the weekend. That low will cut off and slowly drift south down the coast of California. That low will bring us, even more, cooler air, and we expect temps will be below average by the middle of next week.

We’ve haven’t had any rain at Sky Harbor Airport in more than two months. You have to go back to March 22nd when we had .02″ of rain. Yes, we’ve had a bit of rain around town the past couple of months but nothing at the airport.

